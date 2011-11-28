版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 28日 星期一 21:08 BJT

UPDATE 1-Carpathian receives permit to restart Brazilian project

(Follows alerts)

Nov 28 Carpathian Gold Inc said it received a crucial permit to restart construction of a mine at its Riacho dos Machados gold project in Brazil, after work was halted last month as a result of environmental concerns.

The Canadian company said gold production from the project will be pushed back to mid-2013 from its earlier target of late 2012 or early 2013.

On Oct 18, the company said it temporarily suspended construction at the Brazilian project due to an unexpected additional review by environmental authorities. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐