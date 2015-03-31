CORRECTED-Alloys maker Carpenter Technology to cut 200 jobs

(Corrects to say $30 million in cost savings, not restructuring costs, in paragraph 2)

March 31 Alloys maker Carpenter Technology Corp said on Tuesday that it will cut about 10 percent of its salaried workforce, or 200 jobs, to reduce costs amid weak oil and gas prices.

The company said it will also cut about 60 outsourced positions and expects to record an annual overhead cost savings of about $30 million from the restructuring. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)