UPDATE 1-Carrefour's Brazil unit seeks up to $1.7 bln in IPO

(New throughout, adds details)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Benoit Van Overstraeten
SAO PAULO/PARIS, June 28 French retailer
Carrefour SA's Brazilian unit has filed for an initial public
offering that could raise 4.5 billion to 5.6 billion reais ($1.4
billion to $1.7 billion) next month, making it Brazil's biggest
listing in over four years.
In a statement, Boulogne Billancourt-based Carrefour
suggested a price tag of 15 to 19 reais per common
share of Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA. The IPO will take place in
São Paulo Stock Exchange's strictest governance listing chapter.
At the top of the range, Carrefour Brasil would be worth
37.6 billion reais, twice the market value of GPA SA, controlled
by archrival Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie. Reuters
reported in January that Carrefour aimed to price the unit's IPO
at a minimum 25 percent premium to GPA.
The IPO should help Carrefour Brasil add financial muscle to
take on GPA, whose food division has recovered amid sliding
sales of appliances. Carrefour Brasil recently trumped GPA as
Brazil's No. 1 diversified retailer.
The transaction, slated to price July 18, seals the first
phase of an association between Carrefour and Brazilian retail
tycoon Abilio Diniz that started in 2014 and involved revamping
the unit's business model.
Trading in Carrefour Brasil's shares is slated to start on
July 20 under the symbol CRFB3. Under terms of the offering,
parent company Carrefour and Diniz's Península Participações SA
will offer about 91 million existing common shares of Carrefour
Brasil in a secondary offering, with proceeds going to
shareholders. Diniz could trigger a supplementary allotment of
59 million shares.
Carrefour Brasil plans to sell 205.882 million new shares in
a primary offering whose proceeds will go to the company's
coffers.
DINIZ FAMILY
Diniz, whose family founded GPA, is Carrefour's third
largest shareholder and has a board seat. Diniz and his family
bought a 10 percent stake in Carrefour's Brazilian unit through
Peninsula in December 2015.
Carrefour hired the investment-banking unit of Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA to underwrite the offering alongside
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Other advisors include BNP
Paribas SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and
Banco Bradesco SA.
The Carrefour Brasil IPO would be Brazil's biggest since the
11.475 billion-reais debut of state-controlled insurer BB
Seguridade Participações SA in April 2013. This year,
three IPOs have been priced, the most in four years.
Brazil's busiest pipeline of bond and equity offerings in at
least six years comes as investors have grown more confident
that the country can emerge from its steepest recession ever.
($1 = 3.2803 reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr in São Paulo;
editing by David Gregorio)