Carrefour confirms deal with Brazilian tycoon Diniz

PARIS Dec 18 French supermarkets group
Carrefour on Thursday announced that Brazilian
billionaire Abilio Diniz had bought a 10 percent stake in its
Brazil division through his investment company Peninsula for
about 1.8 billion reais ($663 million).
The anouncement confirms information provided on Wednesday
by a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
In a statement, Carrefour said the transaction had closed
and that the opening of the capital of the business could
include a listing on the Brazilian stock exchange in future.
In addition, Peninsula holds options allowing it to raise
its stake to a maximum level of 16 percent within next five
years, the statement said.
($1 = 2.7145 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus)