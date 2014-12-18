UPDATE 1-Carrefour flags Brazilian listing via stake sale to Diniz

(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS Dec 18 Supermarkets group Carrefour
has sold a 10 percent stake in its Brazilian business
to billionaire Abilio Diniz, securing local retail expertise to
support growth in its second largest market and in a first step
towards a separate listing.
Diniz' investment company Peninsula has bought a 10 percent
stake in the business for about 1.8 billion reais ($663
million), the France-based retailer said in a statement on
Thursday, confirming information provided on Wednesday by a
source with direct knowledge of the situation.
Carrefour said the transaction had closed, and that "this
opening of the capital of the Brazilian subsidiary could also
include a listing on the Brazilian stock exchange in the
future".
In addition, it said, Peninsula holds options allowing it to
raise its stake to a maximum level of 16 percent within next
five years.
The deal marks the 77-year-old Diniz's return to retailing.
The eldest son of the founder of GPA SA, Carrefour's
Brazilian arch rival, he left the company in September last year
to turn around BRF SA, a Brazilian processed foods
company that is the world's No. 1 poultry producer.
Carrefour has a 40 year history in Brazil with 256 stores
there under the Carrefour Bairro and Carrefour Express format.
It had 34 billion reais (10.1 billion euros) of sales there in
2013 - about one eighth of its global total group revenue.
($1 = 2.7145 Brazilian reais)
(1 euro = 3.3434 Brazilian reais)
