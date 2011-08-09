Wal-Mart in talks for Carrefour Brazil unit - report

* Wal-Mart Stores mulls purchase to grow in Brazil
* Comes after Pao de Acucar's failed merger attempt
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Wal-Mart Stores , the
world's biggest retailer, is in talks to buy French rival
Carrefour's unit in Brazil, in a move that would make
the U.S. giant the largest supermarket chain in the South
American country, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart executives are holding talks directly with
Carrefour counterparties, Valor said. In 2009, both companies
discussed a tie-up but talks fell through because of a
disagreement over price.
An acquisition would allow Wal-Mart to leapfrog Grupo Pao de
Acucar to become Brazil's biggest retailer with about
51 billion reais ($31.5 billion) in combined revenue, according
to Valor calculations.
The newspaper did not provide detail on a possible
acquisition, including the size and price being discussed by
Carrefour and Wal-Mart.
One major shareholder of Sao Paulo-based Pao de Acucar
sought in June to combine the company with Carrefour to fend off
a possible, unsolicited approach by Wal-Mart. The move led to an
internal dispute and the shareholder, Pao de Acucar chairman
Abilio Diniz, had to abandon the plan.
J.P. Suarez, a top Wal-Mart executive, told Valor in June
the retailer was looking for possible takeovers because organic
growth was not enough to boost revenue and market share in
Brazil.
Wal-Mart and Carrefour's Brazilian units in Sao Paulo were
not available to comment.
Valor also said Wal-Mart was bringing about an internal
revamp of its Brazilian operations.
($1 = 1.62 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Lalor)