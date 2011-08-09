Wal-Mart in talks for Carrefour Brazil unit - report

* Wal-Mart Stores mulls purchase to grow in Brazil

* Comes after Pao de Acucar's failed merger attempt

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Wal-Mart Stores , the world's biggest retailer, is in talks to buy French rival Carrefour's unit in Brazil, in a move that would make the U.S. giant the largest supermarket chain in the South American country, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Wal-Mart executives are holding talks directly with Carrefour counterparties, Valor said. In 2009, both companies discussed a tie-up but talks fell through because of a disagreement over price.

An acquisition would allow Wal-Mart to leapfrog Grupo Pao de Acucar to become Brazil's biggest retailer with about 51 billion reais ($31.5 billion) in combined revenue, according to Valor calculations.

The newspaper did not provide detail on a possible acquisition, including the size and price being discussed by Carrefour and Wal-Mart.

One major shareholder of Sao Paulo-based Pao de Acucar sought in June to combine the company with Carrefour to fend off a possible, unsolicited approach by Wal-Mart. The move led to an internal dispute and the shareholder, Pao de Acucar chairman Abilio Diniz, had to abandon the plan.

J.P. Suarez, a top Wal-Mart executive, told Valor in June the retailer was looking for possible takeovers because organic growth was not enough to boost revenue and market share in Brazil.

Wal-Mart and Carrefour's Brazilian units in Sao Paulo were not available to comment.

Valor also said Wal-Mart was bringing about an internal revamp of its Brazilian operations. ($1 = 1.62 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Lalor)