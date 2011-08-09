UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart not in Carrefour Brazil unit talks -source

* Wal-Mart Stores mulls purchase to expand in Brazil -report

* Valor does not say how it obtained information

* Comes after Pao de Acucar's failed merger attempt

* Wal-Mart shares up 2.2 pct, Carrefour up 0.6 pct

(Rewrites with denial of report by source)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Raoul Sachs

SAO PAULO/PARIS, Aug 9 Wal-Mart Stores , the world's biggest retailer, is not in talks to buy French rival Carrefour's unit in Brazil, a source familiar with the situation said, denying a press report.

Newspaper Valor Economico earlier reported that Wal-Mart was in talks to buy Carrefour's Brazil unit.

"These rumours are baseless," the source said.

The future of Carrefour's Brazil operations has been the focus of speculation since the failure of its bid to strike an alliance with Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest retailer, and some have speculated it could look for a sale.

Carrefour, whose share price has been hammered this year as it has struggled to turn around weak sales at its key French operations, has repeatedly said it is not putting its Brazil unit up for sale and wants to stay in the country.

Carrefour and Wal-Mart both declined to comment on the Valor story.

In 2009, both companies discussed a tie-up, but talks fell through because of a disagreement over price.

Such an acquisition would allow Wal-Mart to leapfrog Pao de Acucar with about 51 billion reais ($31.5 billion) in combined revenue, according to Valor calculations.

The newspaper did not provide details such as price.

One major shareholder of Sao Paulo-based Pao de Acucar sought in June to combine the company with Carrefour to fend off a possible unsolicited approach by Wal-Mart. But the move led to an internal dispute and the shareholder, Pao de Acucar Chairman Abilio Diniz, had to abandon the plan.

There have been contradictory signals from Wal-Mart of late over its Brazil intentions.

Wal-Mart Brazil Chief Executive Marcos Samaha said last month that the retailer was focused on organic growth there and did not foresee acquisitions in Brazil this year.

But J.P. Suarez, a top Wal-Mart executive, told Valor in June that the retailer was looking for possible takeovers because internal growth is not enough to boost revenue and market share in Brazil.

Valor also said Wal-Mart was revamping its Brazilian operations. The unit's chief executive Marcos Samaha fired six senior vice presidents. He also plans to combine divisions and cut costs. ($1 = 1.62 reais) (Editing by Derek Caney and Will Waterman)