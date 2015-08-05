Brazil antitrust agency clears Diniz stakes in BRF, Carrefour

SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazilian antitrust agency Cade
dismissed concerns that Abilio Diniz's holdings in the local
unit of French retailer Carrefour SA and food
processor BRF SA pose a risk to competition.
Cade also ruled late on Tuesday that Diniz was not violating
antitrust law by renting real estate to GPA SA, the
family company that he expanded into Brazil's biggest retailer
before leaving in a shareholder spat with France's Casino SA
.
The decision clears questions hanging over Diniz after he
raised his stake in Carrefour to more than 5 percent in an
effort to gain a seat on the board.
Diniz is also chairman of and owns a 3 percent stake in BRF,
which supplies processed foods to Carrefour in Brazil and is the
world's largest poultry producer.
GPA, which has said it is seeking to renegotiate several of
its real estate contracts, continues to rent 67 store properties
from the Diniz family.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy
in Brasilia; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)