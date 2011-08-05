CORRECTED-DEALTALK-Carrefour edges closer to break up as shares slide

(Corrects currency in paragraph 20 to euros)

* Shares hit 16 year low, leaving key shareholder deep underwater

* Management rejig fuels talk of sale, spin off of emerging mkt assets

* Spin off seen potentially adding 3-4 bln euros to valuation of Carrefour

By Mark Potter and Dominique Vidalon

LONDON/PARIS, Aug 5 Carrefour , the world's second-biggest retailer, moves ever closer to being broken up as its shares plumb 16-year lows and shareholder Blue Capital tightens its grip on the business.

A management rejig this week suggests Blue Capital, an alliance of French tycoon Bernard Arnault and U.S. private equity firm Colony Capital, could be preparing to sell or spin off the French group's fast-growing emerging market businesses as it seeks to recoup heavy losses on its investment.

Carrefour shares have plunged around 40 percent this year and touched 18.25 euros on Friday, their lowest since 1995, meaning Blue Capital faces losses of over 1 billion euros on shares it bought at an average of about 45 euros.

Carrefour said on Thursday it had poached Pierre-Jean Sivignon from Dutch electronics group Philips to replace Pierre Bouchut as finance chief, while Bouchut was moved to head emerging market operations.

At first glance, it may have seemed Bouchut was paying the price for four profit warnings in less than a year and easing the way for the group to abandon its target to grow earnings in 2011, which analysts think is all but inevitable.

But he is believed to be close to Blue Capital -- which owns 14 percent of Carrefour and has about 20 percent voting rights -- and his new job may signal a new emphasis on Carrefour's emerging markets in the light of a recently failed transaction in Brazil and several moves to sell and demerge assets.

"(It's) a great role, but with the key activist shareholder Blue Capital under increased pressure to recoup equity losses, and after the failed merger in Brazil and the spin-off of (Spanish discount chain) DIA, the appointment leads us to wonder what plans the company has for growth markets," said Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst John Kershaw.

Bouchut will replace Thierry Garnier, whom one source close to the matter said had opposed Blue Capital in its failed attempt earlier this year to spin off Carrefour property assets.

"Thierry Garnier was a retail man, while Bouchut is a financier. If we are in a financial mindset of selling assets and selling part of the group, then Bouchut is the right person," said one analyst on condition of anonymity.

Carrefour declined to comment on Bouchut's appointment, while Blue Capital was not immediately available for comment.

SHARE PRICE S.O.S.

The French group has previously said it is committed to its emerging market businesses and focused on turning round its western European operations by cutting costs and rolling out a new version of its core store format, the hypermarket.

Blue Capital has also said it will give chief executive Lars Olofsson the time he needs to implement his strategy.

All is not going to plan, though. Accounting errors in Brazil triggered two profit warnings last year, while the company's mistake in hiking prices ahead of its competitors has led to two more warnings this year.

Selling or spinning off Carrefour's emerging markets could help to revive the stock as many analysts feel the value of its assets in, for example, Brazil and China, is not fully reflected in the group's share price due to concerns about the weakness of its western European operations.

Carrefour shares trade at 10.7 times forecast earnings, compared with 21.5 times for Brazil's biggest retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar , according to Reuters data.

Valuing Carrefour's emerging markets on a similar basis could add 3-4 billion euros to the group's market capitalisation, or about a quarter of the current total, according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts.

Blue Capital has a track record of agitating for change. It was a driving force behind Carrefour's plan to demerge discount chain DIA earlier this year, and also attempted to force it to spin off property assets -- though that efforts was scuppered by opposition from a group of senior managers and shareholders.

ASSET SALES OR DEMERGER?

There's no guarantee, however, that any attempt to break up the business would succeed.

While analysts believe Carrefour would attract plenty of interest for its stores in Brazil and China -- world number one Wal-Mart is seen as the most likely buyer -- some are sceptical a bidder would want all of its emerging market assets. When Carrefour sold its stores in Thailand last year it failed to offload its smaller businesses in Malaysia and Singapore.

For that reason, the retailer may prefer to look at demerging its Asian and Latin American businesses, which made a combined 730 million euros of operating profit in 2010, or just over a quarter of the total excluding DIA.

However, S&P Equity Research analyst James Monro thought a demerger would be problematic too.

He pointed out that while an emerging markets business might be attractive to investors, the remaining western European assets -- struggling to grow in slow economies -- would leave them cold, at least until their performance started to improve.

"I think the backlash from shareholders (to a spin off) would be significant," he said, adding the poor performance of DIA's share price since its demerger in July illustrated the strategy was far from certain to create value for shareholders.

However one Carrefour investor, who declined to be named, said spinning off the emerging market assets would leave a western European business that was more digestible as a takeover target for private equity firms.

Then it could focus on turning round the business outside of the glare of public markets and compete on a more level playing field with mostly privately-owned rivals.

Such a break up, which would keep the Carrefour brand on the world stage, might also be more palatable to French political leaders than a sale of the business in parts to rivals, he said. (Editing by Sophie Walker and Erica Billingham)