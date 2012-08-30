UPDATE 4-Carrefour CEO to cut costs, defend key markets

* Says "action plans are better than budgets"
* Shares close up 6.73 pct at 16.81 euros
* Pledges to defend key markets, including Brazil, China
* H1 underlying profit 769 mln euros, vs 709 mln forecast
* Net debt declines 1 bln euros
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Aug 30 Carrefour's new chief
executive said the world's second-largest retailer would slash
costs and defend key markets like France, Brazil and China, but
he provided precious little detail on his much-awaited
turnaround plan.
Speaking on Thursday after Carrefour showed that first-half
results were hit by poor performances in austerity-hit countries
such as Spain and Italy, Georges Plassat shied away from giving
numerical targets for his restructuring effort.
"I don't want to make promises and then fail to meet them,"
said Plassat, a retail veteran with a record of turning around
troubled French companies that earned him the nickname "Le
Nettoyeur", or "The Cleaner".
Brought in this year to revive the group's fortunes, he took
over in May from Lars Olofsson, whom stock analysts criticised
for setting goals that were then not met and which led to a
string of profit warnings at the French group.
Rather than numbers, Plassat stuck largely to outlining an
overall vision for Carrefour. Hypermarkets, he told analysts,
must remain one-stop-shops combing both food and other items
like clothes and electronics. But, he said, their offerings
would be simplified and the range of branded food items cut.
Asked if the group had set a goal for cost-reduction over
the coming three-year period, he replied: "No.
"Action plans are better than budgets."
Plassat's arrival has fuelled hopes Carrefour can get to
grips at last with years of underperformance in its main
European markets, where its hypermarkets have been hit by
competition from specialist stores and trends toward local and
online shopping. Its shares ended nearly 7 percent higher on
Thursday, having briefly shown a gain of 12 percent on the day.
Earlier this year, the world's third-biggest retailer Tesco
, slashed expansion plans after a shock profit warning
in January and said he would spend over 1 billion pounds on
improving stores and online shopping to reverse a decline in
market share. Some analysts have said they have yet to see
concrete signs of improvement
RESULTS FOCUS
Plassat said Carrefour was unlikely to provide financial
details on the strategic plan this year and that any progress
would be measurable by actual results in the quarters to come.
Cutting costs and debt were his priorities and Plassat said
operations in a number of countries outside Carrefour's core
activities were under review, including in Turkey and Indonesia.
But the group still needed to defend its mature markets, like
France and Spain, as well as growth markets Brazil and China.
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon said capital
expenditures would rise in 2013 but gave no further details.
"We've planned 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in capex in
2012," Plassat said. "I admit that it's not enough."
To help fund such investments, Plassat said the company was
looking at ways to slash expenses. He ruled out a capital
increase, however.
"There are other tools, but I won't say which," he added.
Analysts have suggested withdrawing from more non-strategic
countries after Carrefour recently pulled out of Greece and
Singapore. They have also suggested listing profitable assets in
China or Latin America to raise cash.
Carrefour told trade unions on Wednesday that it planned to
cut up to 600 jobs in France to save money, but Plassat insisted
that no further lay-offs were planned.
LEADERSHIP PREMIUM
Carrefour shares rose strongly on the first-half results,
which beat forecasts, and held on to much of the gains after
Plassat's presentation, even though some investors expressed
bewilderment at the lack of specifics.
"Plassat benefits from a leadership premium that he must
confirm in a concrete way within the next 12 months," Natixis
analyst Pierre-Edouard Boudot said.
Jefferies analysts said in a note said that lack of
financial details on the plan was "an entirely understandable
nuisance", adding that Plassat gave investors "plenty of action
points" and a presentation that also aimed at inspiring
enthusiasm among employees of the group.
Another sector analyst, however, pointed out that if by
March there are no signs of improvement, investors may get
"restless". Carrefour's full-year earnings are due that month.
"Right now investors want to believe in Plassat," he said.
Earlier, CFO Sivignon suggested results for the full year
would be pretty much as expected, saying he was comfortable with
the median market forecast for earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) of 2.05 billion euros ($2.57 billion). Last year
operating profit was 2.18 billion euros.
Carrefour shares are still down about 45 percent over the
past two years, not helped by the series of profit warnings and
strategy U-turns. France's main CAC 40 index is down 2.6
percent over the same period since August 2010.
Plassat has said he needs three years to turn around
Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in market
share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales, cutting
debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in Italy and
Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent.
First-half underlying profit fell 8.2 percent to 769 million
euros, compared with the average forecast of 709 million from 10
analysts in a Reuters poll. It was hit by weakness in French
hypermarkets and in Asia.
Net debt fell 1 billion euros to 9.6 billion euros.
"We need to reduce the burden of financial costs; the debt
is bearable but doesn't leave the company any room for
manoeuvre," Plassat said. "We need to generate cashflow and
reduce the cost of debt."
Comparable figures for the first half of 2011 were given on
a pro-forma basis to take into account Carrefour's exit from
businesses in Greece and Singapore.