UPDATE 2-Embattled retailer Carrefour changes CFO

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Aug 4 Europe's largest retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA), stung by profit warnings and the collapse of a merger plan in Brazil, changed its finance head on Thursday.

Carrefour, which is struggling to overhaul its French operations, appointed Pierre-Jean Sivignon, former CFO of Philips Electronics NV (PHG.AS), in the latest in a series of moves to bolster investor confidence.

A Carrefour spokeswoman told Reuters by phone that the latest reshuffle comes as the company is entering "a new phase of its overhaul plan."

Carrefour, the world's No. 2 retailer, which reports first-half earnings on Aug. 31, flagged last month a 23 percent drop in interim profit, due to lagging performance in France. It will also unveil on Aug. 31 new actions to accelerate its recovery.

Sivignon, 54, will replace Pierre Bouchut, who will become executive director of growth markets but will not assume his new role until November, as he will to work alongside Sivignon during the transition period.

Bouchut, 55, who had been Carrefour's CFO since May 2009, will replace current Executive Director of Growth Markets Thierry Garnier, who will take on a new role yet to be announced.

Carrefour, with more than 9,500 stores in 32 countries, is partway through a turnaround program aimed at slashing costs, boosting competitiveness and revamping its core hypermarket business after years of underperformance.

The plan has shown few lasting signs of improvement, though, with the group issuing three profit warnings in less than a year.

In May, Carrefour fired James McCann, the head of its French operations, replacing him in June with company veteran Noel Prioux.

France, which accounts for 40 percent of group sales, is under pressure, as rivals keep prices low to gain market share.

Carrefour, whose shares have lost 40 percent since the start of the year, is also under strong pressure from its top shareholders Colony Capital and luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault to come up with ways to boost the value of their investment.

One way to do that would be to expand the group's footprint in fast-growing emerging markets.

But last month Carrefour was dealt another blow when tycoon Abilio Diniz abandoned a plan to merge Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA) (GPA) with Carrefour's local assets following opposition from the government and his partner in GPA, French retailer Casino (CASP.PA). [ID:nL6E7IC0KU]

There had been speculation in the media that Bouchut might eventually pay the price of the failed Brazilian deal. Carrefour declined to comment on these speculations.

Sivignon, a French national, brings to Carrefour financial expertise and international experience of over 30 years at groups such as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) and Faurecia (EPED.PA). (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)