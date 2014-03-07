Japan's Aeon denies Indian retail JV talks, Carrefour silent

* India's Bharti in talks with Carrefour, Aeon for retail JV
- report
* Aeon denies report Carrefour, Bharti silent
* New retail JV would replace similar Bharti tie-up with
Wal-Mart- report
By Dominique Vidalon and Ritsuko Shimizu
PARIS/TOKYO, March 7 Japanese retailer Aeon
denied a newspaper report that it was in talks with
India's Bharti Group to set up a retail joint venture in India,
while France's Carrefour declined to comment on
whether it was also talking to Bharti.
India's Economic Times said earlier on Friday that Bharti
Group was in talks with Carrefour and Aeon to set up a joint
venture with one of them after the collapse of a similar venture
with the world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart, last year.
"This is not the case," an Aeon spokesman told Reuters, when
asked about the report.
Both Carrefour and Bharti declined to comment.
"Discussions with Carrefour were at an advanced stage.
However, the talks were put on hold due to the entry of Japanese
retailer Aeon," the Indian paper cited one of two sources
familiar with the negotiations as saying.
"Some of the senior officials of Bharti Retail are in favour
of tying up with the French major as it has an existing
footprint in India's cash and carry space that would be a
perfect match for Bharti Retail," the source added.
Bharti - which is also the parent of Bharti Airtel
India's biggest mobile phone carrier - and Wal-Mart broke up
their six-year-old joint cash and carry venture in October 2013.
The move left Bharti to find another deep-pocketed partner
to support its retail expansion
Carrefour, which has five cash and carry stores in India,
would fold this business unit into a joint venture with Bharti,
the Economic Times said.
Carrefour would also invest in back-end support and
commercial real estate companies owned by Bharti, it added.
Commenting on his plans for India at Carrefour's 2013
earnings conference earlier this week, Chief Executive Georges
Plassat told investors: "We are currently thinking about India.
We have a small business in India, it does not bring any losses
or gains but the true challenge is to know how we tackle India
for the next 20 years."
Describing India as "a very complex, very challenging
country", Plassat said Carrefour would not expand there "on our
own anyway".
Global foreign firms have long been frustrated in their
efforts to set up shop in India due to complex and restrictive
retail legislation.
In late 2012, the government of Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh opened India's $500 billion retail industry to foreign
operators, allowing companies such as Wal-Mart and Tesco
to own majority stakes in Indian chains for the first
time. However, India left it up to individual states to decide
whether or not to allow foreign retailers.
So far, fewer than half of India's 28 states have adopted
the policy, making it harder for retailers to exploit economies
of scale by setting up sourcing and cold storage networks that
could serve stores in neighbouring states.
Polls show that India's main opposition party Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) is on track to win the most seats nationally
in elections due by May.
The BJP is considered to be more investor-friendly than
India's ruling Congress party but opposes foreign direct
investment in supermarkets because of its impact on small
shopkeepers. It unseated Congress in Rajasthan's state elections
in December.