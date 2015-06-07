Carrefour boss says 'low cost' retail push a damaging trend

PARIS, June 7 The push worldwide for a low cost
model in retailing is a damaging trend, the head of
France-based food retail group Carrefour said in an
interview with the Journal de Dimanche newspaper.
"We have to be competitive. In all countries price is
crucial," said Chairman and Chief Executive Georges Plassat,
whose company has more than 10,000 stores across 33 countries in
Europe, Asia and Latin America.
"But I say this: the systematic prioritisation of the low
cost model and the never-ending hunt for cost reductions is
destroying jobs and value."
Plassat was speaking ahead of the company's annual
shareholders' meeting on Thursday. He also reaffirmed that the
company has no intention of splitting the chairman and CEO
roles.
Privately-held Germany-based discounters Aldi
and Lidl have wooed customers with their low prices,
putting pressure on big global retailers like Carrefour, Tesco
and Metro.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus. Editing by Jane Merriman)