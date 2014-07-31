Carrefour says Argentina debt default manageable

US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
PARIS, July 31 Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said the impact of an imminent debt default by Argentina was manageable but added that the French retailer would slow down its planned investments in the country.
Argentina represents 3 percent of sales and 2 percent of operating profit at the group level, he said on Thursday.
Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years earlier on Thursday after hopes for a midnight deal with holdout creditors were dashed.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 24 The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.