Carrefour says Argentina debt default manageable

PARIS, July 31 Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said the impact of an imminent debt default by Argentina was manageable but added that the French retailer would slow down its planned investments in the country.

Argentina represents 3 percent of sales and 2 percent of operating profit at the group level, he said on Thursday.

Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years earlier on Thursday after hopes for a midnight deal with holdout creditors were dashed.

