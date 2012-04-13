Carrefour targets 3,000 new jobs in Spain

MADRID, April 13 Carrefour, Europe's
biggest retailer, plans to take on 3,000 new employees in Spain
in 2012 with the opening of new shops, a newspaper said on
Friday, citing the head of the company's Spanish activities,
Rafael Arias-Salgado.
Newspaper Cinco Dias said the group planned to add 70 to 75
supermarkets to its 180 Carrefour Market and Carrefour Express
shops and to open about 100 new travel agencies on top of the
400 it already has, adding 3,000 jobs overall.
A Carrefour spokeswoman confirmed the jobs target but not
the number of planned store openings.
Carrefour employs about 40,000 people in Spain, its
third-largest market after France and Brazil.
On Thursday it reported weak first-quarter sales, with a
plunge in demand for discretionary purchases like clothing and
electricals and a deteriorating performance at its core French
hypermarkets.
The world's second-biggest retailer behind U.S. giant
Wal-Mart has been especially exposed to some of the
countries hit worst by the euro zone debt crisis like Spain,
Italy and Greece.