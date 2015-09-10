BMW August sales up 7.2 pct as Europe jump offsets China slump

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 BMW Group sales
rose to a record 156,437 vehicles in August, lifted by new
deliveries of its facelifted volume model, the BMW 3 series, and
a 19 percent jump in sales in Europe.
Deliveries of BMW and Mini vehicles in China fell 1.4
percent, while registrations in the United States rose 2
percent, the company said.
Sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 7.6 percent to 135,735
cars, and deliveries at Mini rose 5 percent to 20,471 cars in
August.
The X4 sports utility vehicle saw global sales up 90
percent, while deliveries of the new 3 series increased by 4.4
percent, the company said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)