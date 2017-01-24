Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital

PARIS Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital
has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years
after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
French stock market watchdog AMF said in a regulatory filing
on Tuesday that Colony Capital, which previously held just over
5 percent of Carrefour's shares, had told AMF it no longer held
shares in the company.
The move comes as Colony, who has said its average
investment in France was a decade long, sold its entire 11.2
percent stake in French voucher and prepaid card holder Edenred
last week.
Edenred was listed in 2010 after being split from parent
company AccorHotels, in which Colony has been invested
since 2005.
Carrefour has started searching for a successor to its
chairman and chief executive Georges Plassat, whose mandate at
the helm of Carrefour expires in May 2018.
The Moulin family, owner of French department store Galeries
Lafayette, is Carrefour's top shareholder with an 11.51 percent
stake, followed by Groupe Arnault, with an 8.74 percent stake.
The family of Brazilian retail tycoon Abilio Diniz, has an
8.05 percent stake in Carrefour.
Groupe Arnault and Colony first invested in Carrefour in
2007 through an alliance known as Blue Capital, for over 40
euros per share. Carrefour shares closed up 0.04 percent at
23.59 euros on Tuesday.
In 2013, Groupe Arnault and Colony decided to abandon the
joint structure and split their stake in Carrefour between them
while continuing to carry out a concert and a common policy
towards Carrefour.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)