UPDATE 1-Carrizo, Avista Capital form JV in Utica shale

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Carrizo to own 10 pct stake in JV properties
* Avista will hold remaining 90 pct
* Avista can contribute funds of up to $130 mln to JV
* Carrizo holds 2 options to raise stake to 50 pct
* Carrizo to initially serve as operator of JV properties
Sept 30 Carrizo Oil and Gas Inc said it has formed a joint venture with private equity firm Avista Capital Partners to acquire and develop properties in the liquids-rich Utica Shale.
Oil and gas company Carrizo will initially own a 10 percent stake in the joint venture properties, while Avista will hold the remaining interest.
Houston-based Carrizo holds two options to increase its stake in the JV properties to 50 percent over the next 18 months.
Avista could contribute up to $130 million to the JV. The private equity firm may raise this amount by another $70 million, Carrizo said in a statement.
The JV has closed on its first acquisition of 15,000 net acres in eastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Carrizo will initially serve as operator of the joint venture properties and will provide certain management services to Avista related to the JV.
The Utica shale in Ohio is a massive field that is thought to hold vast quantities of crude oil and more valuable natural gas that has a high liquids content.
Carrizo's shares closed at $23 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.