UPDATE 1-Carrizo Oil Q3 results lag Wall Street

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Q3 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.27
* Revenue rises 41 pct to $51.7 mln vs est $67.2 mln
* Reaffirms full-year production forecast
Nov 8 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc posted quarterly results that lagged analysts' estimates, hurt by lower-than-expected production from the U.S. Gulf coast and non-core properties in the Barnett shale in Texas.
July-September net income rose to $21.6 million, or 55 cents a share, from $12.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 24 cents a share.
Revenue rose 41 percent to $51.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 27 cents per share on revenue of $67.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company stuck to its full-year production forecast of 5,000 net barrels per day of oil.
The Houston-based company's shares, which have gained more than half in value after touching a year-low of $18.02 in October, closed at $29.15 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.