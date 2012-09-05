版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's rates Carrizo's proposed notes B3

Sept 5 Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. : * Moody's assigns b3 rating to carrizo's proposed notes * Rpt-moody's assigns b3 rating to carrizo's proposed notes

