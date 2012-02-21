版本:
UPDATE 1-Carrizo Oil sees 30 pct higher 2012 output

Feb 21 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc forecast a 30 percent jump in full-year production as the natural gas-focused company focuses on oil drilling and ramps up spending in the liquids-rich Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

For 2012, the company forecast production at 57-60 billion of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), up 30 percent as it slows down drilling at the Marcellus shale.

Carrizo expects to spend $440 million for domestic drilling during the year, of which 72 percent will be in the Eagle Ford shale.

The company sees fourth-quarter production at 11.9 bcfe, up 12 percent.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 38 percent of their value since July 2011, closed at $27.38 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

