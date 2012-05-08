UPDATE 1-Carrizo Oil profit beats on higher output, prices

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's quarterly earnings beat analysts' estimates on a jump in output and higher oil prices, and the company forecast increased production for the full year.
The company expects U.S. production to be at 2.75 million barrels (Mmbbls) to 3.05 Mmbbls of oil and 35.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) to 36.4 Bcf of gas and natural-gas liquids.
Carrizo reported a first-quarter net profit of $9.4 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $0.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.
Revenue rose 83 percent to $80.7 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production for the quarter rose 30 percent to 13.9 billion of cubic feet equivalent, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.72 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.