UPDATE 1-Carrizo Oil and Gas Q2 profit up on higher production

* Q2 EPS $0.20 vs $0.05 last yr

* Q2 rev up 54 pct to $50.7 mln

* Q2 production up 20 pct

* Sees 2011 production at or above 5000 bopd (Follows Alerts)

Aug 9 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's second-quarter profit rose more than fourfold helped by higher production and increase in oil prices, and the natural gas-focused energy company said it expects 2011 production to be at par or above its prior view.

"The production contribution from our Eagle Ford completion program and our Niobrara activity should allow us to exit the year at or above our previous guidance of 5,000 net barrels of oil per day (bopd)," Chief Executive S.P. Johnson said.

Eagle Ford Shale is an oil-rich basin located in South Texas while Niobrara is in the Denver-Julesberg basin in Colorado.

Many oil and gas companies, including Carrizo, have been shifting their focus to oil because of sinking gas prices during the past few years.

The company, which expanded its acreage in the Eagle Ford Shale in June, said second-quarter production rose 20 percent to 11.2 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe).

April-June net income rose to $7.7 million, or 20 cents a share, from $1.8 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 24 cents a share.

The company, which has operations in the United States and United Kingdom, said revenue rose 54 percent to $50.7 million.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $27.03 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)