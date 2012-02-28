UPDATE 1-Carrizo Oil and Gas 4th-qtr lags Street

Feb 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
posted fourth-quarter profit that lagged analysts' estimates on
higher exploration costs.
However, the company forecast an 80 percent increase in
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
in 2012 as it expects the share of oil in its total output to
increase.
Net profit for the quarter was $6.5 million, or 16 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $24.4 million, or 69 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents a share.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 33
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 56 percent to $55.8 million, below analysts'
expectations of $73.9 million.
General and administrative expense rose 77 percent in the
quarter at the Houston-based company.