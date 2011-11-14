New Issue-Carrizo Oil & Gas adds $200 mln in notes

Nov 14 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc CRZO.N on Monday added $200 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market to an existing 8.625 percent issue, said a source familiar with the sale.

Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AMT $200 MLN COUPON 8.625 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.501 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.918 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 748 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS