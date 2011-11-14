版本:
New Issue-Carrizo Oil & Gas adds $200 mln in notes

  Nov 14 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc CRZO.N on
Monday added $200 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market to an existing 8.625 percent issue,
said a source familiar with the sale.
  Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and RBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC
AMT $200 MLN      COUPON 8.625 PCT     MATURITY  10/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 98.501     FIRST PAY  4/15/2012
MOODY'S B3        YIELD 8.918 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011
S&P B-MINUS       SPREAD 748 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

