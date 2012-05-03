版本:
2012年 5月 3日

Brazil April car sales fall as economy struggles

SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil car, truck and bus sales fell 14.2 percent in April from March, an industry source who compiles monthly data on sales said on Thursday, as Latin America's largest economy struggles to shake off its sluggish growth.

Brazil is an important growing market for the major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

Sales last month reached 257,875 vehicles, Fenabrave, the group representing car dealerships, said.

Brazil's automakers association Anfavea will release official data on sales and production for April in the coming week.

