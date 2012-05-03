版本:
UPDATE 1-Brazil April car sales fall as economy struggles

SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil car, truck and bus sales fell 14.2 percent in April from March, an industry source who compiles monthly data on sales said on Thursday, as Latin America's largest economy struggles to shake off its sluggish growth.

Brazil is an important growing market for the major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

Sales last month reached 257,875 vehicles, Fenabrave, the group representing car dealerships, said.

Brazil's automakers association Anfavea will release official data on sales and production for April in the coming week.

Industrial production in Brazil unexpectedly fell in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said earlier on Thursday, putting more pressure on policymakers as they attempt to keep economic recovery on track.

President Dilma Rousseff has made reducing interest rates a top priority as she tries to jump-start an economy that has been on the brink of recession since mid-2011.

