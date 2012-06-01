版本:
CORRECTED-Brazil May car sales rise 12 pct from April

SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil car and light truck sales rose 12 percent in May over April, an industry source who compiles monthly data on sales said on Friday, as Latin America's largest economy struggles to shake off its sluggish growth.

Brazil is an important growing market for the major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

May sales that reached 274,490 vehicles fell 8.7 percent, however, compared with a year ago, the source said.

Brazil's economy has struggled to recover to more robust growth, after faltering late in 2011.

Brazil's automakers association Anfavea will release official data on sales and production for May in the coming week.

