UPDATE 2-German new car market grows by 8.1 pct in Sept

* New car registrations up 10.8 pct in Jan-Sept period -VDIK
* Exports gain 6 pct in Sept, production rises 4 pct - VDA
* Demand for small cars plunges, buyers see bigger as better
- KBA
* Bright outlook allows Daimler to guarantee jobs through
2016
(Adds details from KBA, VDA figures, Daimler jobs deal)
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Oct 5 German car buyers unfazed by
warning signs of recession drove up auto sales by 8.1 percent in
September with high-margin large vans, sports utility vehicles
and luxury saloons fuelling demand.
"This pleasing result stemmed from a 5 percent increase in
private registrations and a 15 percent increase in commercial
registrations," German auto importers association VDIK, which
publishes the car data, said on Wednesday.
German motor vehicle authority KBA said there were slower
sales of small cars popular during a subsidy-induced boom, down
14 percent in the first nine months in a market that grew 11
percent.
Among the biggest winners were Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) with a
17 percent gain and its luxury brand Audi with a 20
percent jump. Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) gained 64 percent while Ford
increased sales by a fifth.
By comparison sales of Japanese carmakers Suzuki ,
Mitsubishi , Subaru and Mazda fell
sharply. The strength of the yen could not be blamed since
Nissan and Honda both posted strong months.
Car sales growth in Germany contrasted with declines of
nearly 1.5 percent in France and Spain and a 5.7 percent drop in
Italy and stood out against a gloomy backdrop of
shrinking private sector business activity and fears the euro
zone could be headed back into recession.
Other data provided by Germany's automotive industry group
VDA showed production growth lagged new registrations in
September, suggesting half of new sales were imports and
implying German domestic demand was stimulating economic
activity in other countries.
German auto exports climbed by 6 percent in September,
slightly below the previous year-to-date figure, but the VDA
said foreign demand held up well as new orders from abroad
increased 11 percent.
"Growth is slowing down somewhat, but we are already clearly
above the level of the previous record year from 2007 and will
achieve a new export record in 2011," VDA President Matthias
Wissmann said in a statement, adding German production plants
were running almost flat out.
Luxury auto maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday it
would extend a seven-year old agreement prohibiting layoffs for
its permanent staff in Germany for another five years through
the end of 2016.
"It's now crucial that governments and central banks
worldwide get control of the turbulence in financial markets,
impose convincing regulatory concepts and confront the debt
crisis with credible austerity plans. That is the only way to
prevent erratic financial markets from infecting the real
economy," VDA's Wissmann said.
(Editing by David Cowell)