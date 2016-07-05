UPDATE 1-German cartel office searches car firms in steel investigation

* German cartel office probes price fixing in steel
FRANKFURT, July 5 Volkswagen,
Daimler, BMW and auto suppliers Bosch
and ZF said they were cooperating with German
authorities after their offices were searched as part of a steel
price fixing investigation.
Germany's cartel office said six car manufacturers and
suppliers were searched on June 23 as part of an investigation
into potential price collusion by companies purchasing steel.
"In total, 50 members of staff at the cartel authority took
part. They were supported by police and criminal authorities," a
spokesman for the authority said, declining to detail which
companies were subjected to the probe.
A spokesman for Volkswagen said, "We confirm that
representatives from the Federal Cartel Office searched the
offices in Wolfsburg as part of an ongoing probe. Volkswagen
supports the authority with its investigation."
Daimler, ZF and BMW said they too had been searched and were
cooperating with authorities.
Bosch said its premises in Zuffenhausen and
Gerlingen-Schillerhoehe in Stuttgart had been searched. General
Motors unit Opel said it was not part of the
investigation.
