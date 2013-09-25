版本:
German cartel office searches six car suppliers for price fixing

BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany's Cartel Office conducted searches at six automotive suppliers on suspicion they have been fixing prices since at least 2002 in the market for car-boot furnishings, the Bonn-based authority said on Wednesday.

Car-parts maker Magna International said its German operations have been searched as part of the probe and pledged to cooperate with antitrust authorities.
