Jimmy Carter works for global end to blindness caused by houseflies

Nov 5 As Jimmy Carter approaches 90, he is
reaching for victory in a 15-year war against an infection
spread by houseflies that blinds millions in developing
countries and posed a threat to his own family and neighbors as
a child on a Georgia farm.
"Our goal is to eliminate blinding trachoma from the face of
the earth by 2020," the former U.S. president said during a
visit on Tuesday to the New York headquarters of Pfizer Inc
, which donates the antibiotic Zithromax used to treat
the disease.
Trachoma, the world's leading cause of preventable
blindness, affects more than 20 million people worldwide, of
whom about 2.2 million are visually impaired and 1.2 million are
blind, according to the World Health Organization.
The disease is caused when houseflies, attracted to the
moist eye, spread Chlamydia bacteria. It is spread further
through contact with eye discharges on towels, fingers or other
infected surfaces.
After years of untreated trachoma infections, the eyelids
turn inward and scrape the cornea, causing blindness. The
disease was eliminated in the United States in the 1970s but is
still a threat to an estimated 320 million people worldwide,
especially in developing nations, according to Pfizer.
Largely through the combined efforts of the Carter Center
and an independent nonprofit program called the International
Trachoma Initiative co-founded by Pfizer in 1998, blindness
associated with the disease may have been eradicated in Morocco
and Ghana.
But blinding trachoma remains a threat in other developing
nations, especially Ethiopia, where almost a third of the
population is considered at risk.
"When you go to a village, quite often from a distance you
see children and think they're wearing eyeglasses," Carter said.
"And you get close to them and you see instead of eyeframes,
it's a circle of flies around their eyeballs sucking out
moisture. That causes the disease and they don't even know that
they should wash their faces."
Carter said other necessary elements of controlling the
disease, besides routinely washing the face, are surgery,
antibiotics and building latrines so human waste does not
provide a breeding ground for flies.
TRAINING HEALTH WORKERS
In Ethiopia, Carter said his center has helped train more
than 30,000 health workers, most of them women, and that half of
them have the skills of a licensed practical nurse.
He noted that in some African nations, he has had to deal
with dictators and corrupt or ineffective ministers who have
been at odds with each other or slow to recognize the potential
of eliminating blinding trachoma.
Especially important, he said, is cooperation from ministers
of transportation because many or most villages are practically
inaccessible.
"These are the kinds of things you have to overcome," he
said. "It's a long tedious slow process, but once you teach the
top leaders in a country or surrounding village this can be
done, there's almost an overwhelming reaction of enthusiasm and
cooperation."
The Carter Center, in partnership with national programs, is
still trying to eliminate blinding trachoma in the African
nations of Mali, Nigeria, Niger and Sudan.
Carter said he has been partly motivated by his own
childhood memories of trachoma, in rural Georgia.
"I was always afflicted with houseflies around my eyes and I
had sore eyes almost all the time. My mother happened to be a
registered nurse, and so she knew I had to wash my face and try
to control the flies, which was almost impossible."
Carter said six families lived on the farm, and his family
was the only one with a latrine. "So I was blessed by being in a
family that had the medical knowledge."
Carter in "retirement" has also been heavily involved with
building houses for the poor through Habitat for Humanity,
monitoring elections in nations with histories of fraudulent
voting processes and mediating disputes between the U.S. State
Dept and volatile foreign leaders.