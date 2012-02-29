UPDATE 1-Carter's 4th-qtr beats Street view

* Q4 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.44

* Q4 rev $606.6 mln vs est $580.7 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.38-$0.43 vs est $0.50

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $2.40-$2.50 vs est $2.32

Feb 29 Children's clothing company Carter's Inc posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by higher sales of its namesake and OshKosh B'gosh brands in the domestic market.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $34.8 million, or 59 cents per share, down from $34.9 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents a share for the quarter.

Carter's, which owns retail stores and also sells its merchandise through discounters like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said revenue rose 22 percent to $606.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 44 cents a share, on revenue of $580.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.