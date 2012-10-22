版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 21:33 BJT

Toyota Industries to buy Cascade for $728 mln

Oct 22 Japanese machinery maker Toyota Industries Corp agreed to buy Cascade Corp, a maker of parts for the lift trucks industry, for $728 million.

Toyota's offer of $65 per share represents a premium of 18 percent to Cascade's closing price on Friday.

