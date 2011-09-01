UPDATE 1-Cascade Q2 profit up

(Follows alerts)
* Q2 EPS $1.23 vs $0.29 last year
* Q1 rev up 31 pct
Sept 1 Truck components maker Cascade Corp
posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in
demand for its lift trucks in the Americas.
For the second quarter, the company earned $13.9 million, or
$1.23 a share, compared with $3.2 million, or 29 cents a share,
a year ago.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $135.6 million.
Cascade makes materials handling load-engagement devices and
related replacement parts, mainly for the lift truck industry
and to a lesser extent the construction industry.
Shares of the Fairview, Oregon-based company were trading at
$38.5 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)