UPDATE 1-Cascades posts Q3 loss on restructuring costs

Nov 10 Packaging and paper products
company Cascades Inc posted a third-quarter loss, hurt
mainly by restructuring costs.
For the July-September quarter, Cascades reported a net loss
of C$19 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
profit of C$24 million, or 25 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Sales for the company, which produces packaging and tissue
products composed mainly of recycled fibres and pulp, rose 14
percent to C$947 million, helped by higher selling prices.
Excluding items, the Kingsey Falls, Quebec-based company
posted a loss of 5 Canadian cents a share.
The company took a C$14 million charge related to
restructuring.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)