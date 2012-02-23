UPDATE 1-Cascades posts adj loss on higher costs

Feb 23 Packaging and paper products
company Cascades Inc posted an adjust quarterly loss
while analysts expected a profit, as higher input costs and a
strong Canadian dollar hurt margins.
Seasonality and softer demand throughout the industry
resulted in lower shipments in the fourth quarter, Chief
Executive Alain Lemaire said in a statement.
"After two quarters of improvements, 2011 has ended on a
disappointing note ... Also, lower operational efficiency at
certain of our production units has contributed to higher
production costs and lower profitability," Lemaire added.
For the October-December quarter, Kingsey Falls,
Quebec-based Cascades earned C$5 million, or 5 Canadian cents a
share, compared with a loss of C$12 million, or 12 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 4 Canadian
cents a share. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted
profit of 7 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales for the company, which produces packaging and tissue
products composed mainly of recycled fibres and pulp, rose
nearly 17 percent to C$913 million.
Cascades shares, which have lost more than a third of their
value in the last one year, closed at C$4.44 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.