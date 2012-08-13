Cascades to shut paper napkin plant

BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
Aug 13 Packaging and paper products company Cascades Inc said it will shut its paper napkin plant located in Scarborough, Toronto, to cut costs.
"This initiative will enable us to maximize the production at Laval and Waterford plants," CEO Suzanne Blanchet said in a statement.
The Kingsey Falls, Quebec-based company said the closure of the plant that makes paper napkins for quick service restaurants will affect 30 employees.
Last week, Cascades reported a fall in second-quarter profit on lower sales in Europe and currency exchange rate losses.
Shares of the company closed at C$4.99 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hard Rock International - Hard Rock and partners reached agreement with unit of investor Carl Icahn to purchase Atlantic City's former Taj Mahal