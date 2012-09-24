版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Casella Waste Systems notes Caa1

Sept 24 Casella Waste Systems Inc : * Moody's rates senior subordinated notes of Casella Waste caa1, affirms b3

corporate family rating * Rpt-moody's rates senior subordinated notes of casella waste caa1, affirms b3

corporate family rating

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐