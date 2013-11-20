版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems announces that the state of Vermont has increased the annual permit limit of its coventry Vermont landfill to 600,000 tons per year

Nov 20 Casella Waste Systems Inc : * Announces that the state of Vermont has increased the annual permit limit of

its coventry Vermont landfill to 600,000 tons per year * Vermont agency of natural resources raised maximum daily waste acceptance

rate from 2,500 tons per day to 5,000 tons per day. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
