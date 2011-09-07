UPDATE 1-Casey's Q1 results miss Wall Street

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 EPS $1.03 vs est $1.06
* Q1 rev up 38 pct to $1.87 bln vs est $1.9 bln (Follows alerts)
Sept 7 - Casey's General Stores first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher operating expenses and weak gasoline sales.
The company reported a first-quarter profit of $39.4 million, or $1.03 a share, compared with $37.3 million, or 73 cents a share, last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.06 a share on revenue of $1.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales grew 38 percent to $1.87 billion.
Operating expenses rose 13 percent to $171.4 million, while same store sales of gasoline was down 2.7 percent.
Shares of the company closed at 45.86 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: