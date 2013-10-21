YOUR MONEY-Cash Out: why some investors hold foreign currencies

By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Oct 21 You've heard of Doomsday
Preppers: folks who think cataclysmic events are on the way, and
who want to be prepared by stockpiling resources.
Now meet the Currency Preppers.
With government dysfunction on full display in Washington,
and the Federal Reserve continuing its policy of bond buying
known as quantitative easing, some investors are feeling highly
unsettled about the future of the U.S. dollar, which hit
eight-and-a-half month lows on Friday against the euro
and a basket of foreign currencies. So much so, they have
decided to hold some cash in foreign currencies.
Investors like Bernie Koerselman. The 78-year-old from
Surprise, Arizona has an Australian dollar deposit
account with Jacksonville, Florida-based EverBank, and
in the past has owned currencies like the Brazilian real
and the Canadian dollar.
"I think it's inevitable the U.S. dollar is going to
depreciate significantly in value," Koerselman says. "We're
printing money like there's no tomorrow, and we're losing our
status as the world's reserve currency. I don't see any way
out."
Koerselman isn't alone in keeping a little cash in foreign
denominations. According to Chicago-based research firm
Morningstar, investors hold roughly $3.3 billion in
currency exchange-traded funds - about $2 billion of that in
single-currency products, and the rest in baskets of multiple
currencies.
Among those with the biggest year-to-date inflows: the
CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, and the Market
Vectors Indian Rupee/USD exchange-traded note.
The top currency for deposit accounts at EverBank, which
offers CDs and deposit accounts in a variety of foreign
currencies: the Chinese renminbi, perhaps revealing investor
sentiment about where the world is headed. The champ for
Certificates of Deposit (CDs): the Australian dollar.
Another popular EverBank product is its CD basket of
currencies from commodity-rich countries, consisting of the
dollars from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, along with the
South African rand.
"The majority of our clients have a negative view of the
U.S. dollar," says Chris Gaffney, senior vice president of
EverBank's world markets division.
"Investors are worried about default, or about debt levels
and the amount of money in circulation, or about something else
taking over as the world's reserve currency," Gaffney says. "But
no matter what your views of the dollar, you should be
diversified, and not hold all your investments in one currency."
After all, central banks around the world hold
foreign-exchange reserves as a matter of course. After the
greenback, the world's central banks are holding euros, British
pounds, Japanese yen and Canadian dollars, in that order.
EverBank's Gaffney suggests holding between 10 to 20 percent
of one's portfolio in non-USD-denominated assets. The average
sum that EverBank clients allot for foreign-currency CDs and
deposit accounts: $40,000.
Another attraction of foreign-currency CDs is their yield,
typically much higher than anything that can be found in U.S.
bank products at the moment. EverBank is offering 5.75 percent
interest on a three-month CD for the Brazilian real, for
instance.
It's one thing, though, to set a little money aside in
foreign currency if you are truly worried about the future of
the U.S. dollar and such a move gives you peace of mind. It's
another thing to bet big on currency fluctuations, which can be
highly volatile and subject to forces beyond your control.
"It's a tricky business," says Javier Paz, senior analyst
for the wealth management practice of the Boston-based advisory
firm Aite Group and author of "The Forex Trading Manual". "The
themes that lead someone to hold exposure to one currency pair
can change after a few weeks or months, because central banks
are intervening indirectly in how FX markets are functioning."
You can deal with currency concerns in other, safer ways,
suggests Rick Ferri, author of "All About Asset Allocation" and
head of the financial advisory firm Portfolio Solutions in Troy,
Michigan.
"My preference for holding foreign currency is through
international equity index funds, like the Vanguard Total
International Stock Index fund," Ferri says. "They are
probably the lowest-cost and most efficient way to hedge against
a decline in the U.S. dollar, without giving up equity exposure.
Using currency ETFs or other means is costly and less
effective for long-term investors, Ferri adds: "The products are
designed for currency speculation, which is something that wise
investors know to avoid."
In fact, Bernie Koerselman does deploy foreign equities as
yet another hedge - in particular Canadian stocks, which he sees
as relatively conservative and high-yielding. But he also enjoys
having a little foreign cash on hand, in case the U.S. dollar
really takes it on the nose.
"Most investors have no comprehension of using other
currencies as a hedge, and have never even heard of it,"
Koerselman says. "But at this point I don't think we can avoid a
devalued dollar. It may take some years yet - but I'm patient."