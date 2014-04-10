UPDATE 1-Cash America looking to spin off online lending business

* Plans to spin off online lending business

* Raises first quarter profit forecast

* Shares up 12 pct in premarket trading (Adds details, outlook)

April 10 Payday lender Cash America International Inc is revisiting a plan to spin off of its online lending business as the company looks to focus more on its pawn lending operations.

Shares of the company, which also raised its first-quarter earnings forecast, rose 12.3 percent in premarket trading.

Cash America said that while a final decision is yet to be made, the separation of Enova International Inc would create a publicly traded company with about $766 million in revenue as of Dec. 31.

In the event of a spinoff, Cash America said it would operate the storefront pawn lending businesses, while Enova would run the online lending business with operations in the United States, UK, Australia and Canada.

"As independent companies, both Cash America and Enova would be better positioned to focus on their industry-specific business strategies and the regulatory environments related to the specific products each company offers," Chief Executive Officer Daniel Feehan said in a statement on Thursday.

The payday industry has come under regulatory scrutiny as its high-cost, short-term loans offered against salaries often trap borrowers in a debt cycle.

The company said its management is expected to make a final recommendation on the spinoff to the board later this year and any separation would likely be completed in late 2014 or early 2015.

Cash America said it expects any spinoff to be in the form of a tax-free distribution of at least 80 percent of Enova's stock to the company's shareholders.

The company had withdrawn a planned $500 million initial public offering of Enova in 2012, citing volatile markets. (link.reuters.com/qan48v)

Jefferies LLC is acting as adviser to Cash America.

Cash America raised its first-quarter earnings forecast, citing lower loan losses in its online consumer loan business and higher retail sales.

The company is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on April 24.

Cash America shares were up 12.3 percent at $43.25 in trading before the bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)