UPDATE 1-Cash America beats on higher consumer loan fees

April 26 Cash America International Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned higher fees on consumer loans.

The pawn and payday lender reported net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in the first quarter compared with $36.4 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Total revenue rose 25 percent to $457.5 million.

Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of $1.19 per share on revenue of $421.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consumer loan fees at the company, which mainly caters to people who don't have access to regular banking accounts, rose about 40 percent to $172.8 million.

"The business activities in the first quarter of 2012 started out as we expected with continued strong seasonal growth in short-term loan demand as we began the year, followed by a healthy increase in retail sales later in the quarter," Chief Executive Daniel Feehan said in a statement.

Shares of the Fort Worth, Texas-based company closed at $42.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.