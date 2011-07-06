REFILE-Casino CEO says Brazil plan is "expropriation"

(Refiling to fix spelling of 'expropriation' in headline)

* Says Pao de Acucar-Carrefour merger plan has flaws

* Comments suggest Casino will object to tie-up proposal

SAO PAULO, July 6 The chief executive of Casino Guichard Perrachon, the French retailer that controls Brazil's biggest retailer, said a plan by its partner in Brazil to merge with a rival amounted to "expropriation."

Jean-Charles Naouri, in interviews with two Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday, said the proposal for Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA)(CBD.N) to merge with the local unit of France's Carrefour (CARR.PA) was flawed and "unacceptable."

Carrefour is Casino's (CASP.PA) fiercest rival in France.

Casino has an option to take control of Pao de Acucar in June 2012. Naouri told the newspaper Valor Economico that Casino would not exercise that option ahead of time.

Naouri, a former banker and French government official, told the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that the Carrefour-Pao de Acucar plan, put forward by a Brazilian investment fund with support from the state development bank BNDES, has "strategic flaws."

One of those flaws, he told Valor, is the focus on hypermarkets, which he said "has proved a mistake."

Carrefour's business has struggled as the appeal of big shopping spaces wanes among consumers globally, Naouri said.

Naouri, who visited Brazil this week to talk to BNDES President Luciano Coutinho, told Estado that Abilio Diniz, his partner in Pao de Acucar and the company's chairman, tried for a long time to change terms of a 2005 accord that will give Casino control of the Brazilian retailer next year.

"Diniz prepared for months, maybe for years, this plan that amounts to an expropriation of our holdings," Naouri said in the Valor interview.

The position of BNDES, that it will support the plan so long as Casino and Diniz mend their ties, left Naouri "very satisfied," he told Estado.

A spokesman for Casino in Sao Paulo did not answer calls made to his mobile phone seeking comments. The media office representing Diniz's investment holding company, Peninsula, did not immediately return calls seeking comments on the Valor and Estado reports.

Naouri said Diniz, seen as the architect of the Pao de Acucar-Carrefour merger proposal, offered to buy Casino's stake in the company. In 2005 Casino and Diniz created an investment holding company, Wilkes, that controls two-thirds of Pao de Acucar. Casino and Diniz own the investment company 50-50.

Naouri will not disclose Casino's official stance on the Pao de Acucar-Carrefour plan until an August 2 meeting of Wilkes' board, he told the newspapers.

Pao de Acucar was "a mediocre business" when Casino decided to invest in it for the first time in 1999, Naouri said, adding that Diniz was a "great partner" until the past few months, according to Valor. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)