BRIEF-Casino company Cnova prices IPO at $7.00 per share

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Nov 20 Casino SA :
* Cnova N.V. prices IPO of 26,800,000 ordinary shares at $7.00 per share with gross proceeds about $188 million
* Cnova's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on Nov. 20 on NASDAQ global select market under ticker symbol CNV
* Offering expected to close on Nov. 25, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.