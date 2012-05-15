Casino tightens its grip on Brazilian unit

* Casino CEO Jean Charles Naouri to chair Wilkes board

* Wilkes is holding company that runs retailer Pao de Acucar

* Casino to name most of Pao de Acucar board

* Abilio Diniz declines comment - Paris spokesman

* Casino shares down 1 percent

By Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi

SAO PAULO/PARIS, May 15 France's Casino moved one step closer to seizing sole control of Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA), stripping its estranged partner in the company of the right to name most of the board at Brazil's largest retailer.

Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri will on June 22 become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that controls GPA, replacing Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz, Casino said in a statement.

Casino, which first invested in GPA in 1999, has been biding its time to get a free hand in Brazil, its second-largest market after France and a key pillar of a strategy to expand in fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted consumer spending in Europe.

Diniz, whose family founded GPA, currently chairs its board and is expected to retain that position.

So far the changes at Wilkes and GPA are rolling out as planned in a 2005 shareholder pact, under which Casino will take control of both entities from June 2012 by buying one common share in the holding company from Diniz.

Some analysts have speculated that Diniz, who has never shied away from a boardroom battle, will not be content as a minority shareholder in a company he once commanded.

As part of the process, Diniz has until Aug. 22 to say if he will exercise a first option to sell a block of 1 million voting shares of Wilkes to Casino. Casino has previously said the deal would total an estimated $10 million.

This is another way for Casino to gain majority control of Wilkes. If Diniz exercises that sell option, then Casino will not need to finalise the option to buy one common Wilkes share.

Casino will name most of the retailer's board, in a move that may overshadow some of Diniz's influence on the strategy at GPA.

A spokesman for Diniz in Paris declined to comment.

GPA's board currently consists of 14 members, including chairman Diniz. Casino and Diniz each have five representatives on the board and four members are independent.

The new GPA board will comprise 15 members, including eight Casino representatives, three Diniz representatives and four independent members.

Casino and Diniz fell out about a year ago, when the latter sought a merger between GPA and the Brazilian unit of Casino's arch-rival Carrefour. The rift means Diniz, the architect of GPA's rise to market leadership, is slowly losing his voice in the company that his father founded in 1948.

Last week, Casino ousted Diniz from Casino's board.

Casino said in the statement it "reaffirms its total support and trust of the extraordinary management of Grupo Pao de Acucar and its long-term commitment to Brazil."

GPA shares closed 1.8 percent lower in Sao Paulo on Monday, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 3.2 percent.

By 1230 GMT on Tuesday Casino shares were off 1 percent in Paris, underperforming the European retail sector, which gained 0.6 percent.