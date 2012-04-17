UPDATE 2-Latam growth lifts Casino Q1 sales

* Q1 sales 8.739 bln euros vs 8.684 bln forecast
* Q1 like-for-like French sales excluding fuel up 2 pct
* Casino keeps 2012 goals
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 17 Casino slightly beat
expectations with a 11.3 percent rise in first quarter sales,
driven by strong demand in Latin America and robust growth in
French supermarkets and convenience stores such as Monoprix.
The Geant hypermarkets still struggled as cash-strapped
shoppers cut spending on non-essential items such as
electronics, echoing a report by larger rival Carrefour
last week.
Casino, whose brands also include Cdiscount internet
shopping, kept a goal to increase sales by more than 10 percent
this year, and Finance Chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing told
analysts there was "still excellent growth in international
markets"
Casino, which is two months away from taking control of
Brazil's largest retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar
, has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets as
consumer spending in Europe has been squeezed by rising prices,
muted wage growth and confidence sapped by the euro zone debt
crisis.
First-quarter sales rose to 8.739 billion euros, also
helped by additional store opening days and higher fuel prices.
Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 6.6 percent.
The average estimate in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was
for sales of 8.684 billion euros.
Carrefour last week reported a plunge in demand for
discretionary non-food purchases in France, Spain, Italy, and
Greece.
Casino, which competes in France with privately owned
Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan as well as Carrefour, said sales
excluding acquisitions and fuel rose 2 percent in its home
market, an improvement from 0.2 percent growth in the fourth
quarter 2011.
Same store sales excluding petrol at the Geant hypermarkets
in the country fell 1.8 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the
fourth quarter, with non-food sales down 7.9 percent.
Giscard d'Estaing said Casino would "certainly not open new
Geant stores" as it planned to scale down the size of its
hypermarkets.
At Franprix, same store sales were down 1.2 percent but
improved from a 4.6 percent decline in the fourth quarter 2011
Supermarket chain Monoprix - which is at the heart of an
ownership battle between Casino and partner Galeries Lafayette -
posted same store sales growth of 5.4 percent, benefiting from
the warm weather in March, which boosted clothing sales.
The group, which makes 49 percent of its sales abroad,
posted like-for-like sales growth of 11.9 percent in
international markets.
Brazil, which accounts for 50 percent of Casino's
international sales, is a key market.
After it takes control of Grupo Pao de Acucar in June,
Casino will be able to fully consolidate the unit in its
accounts this year, sharply changing its growth profile and
boosting its exposure to emerging markets, analysts say.
Casino reiterated its goal to sell 1.5 billion euros worth
of assets this year in order to keep its net debt to core profit
(EBITDA) ratio below 2.2.
Casino shares gained 11 percent this year, outperforming the
European retail sector, which lost 0.8 percent.