After control fight, can Casino thrive in Brazil?

* French retailer to take reins in Brazil next month
* Handoff to sideline dealmaking Chairman Abílio Diniz
* Risks increase of Diniz departure, strategic shift
* Casino may drive regional takeovers through Colombia unit
By Brad Haynes and Dominique Vidalon
SAO PAULO/PARIS, May 21 After more than a decade
of legal maneuvering that culminated in a bitter boardroom
fight, France's Casino is finally taking control of Brazil's
biggest retailer, Pão de Açúcar.
The question on investors' minds: Can Pão de Açúcar
continue its impressive recent growth with
the French now calling the shots, rather than its longtime
Brazilian chairman Abílio Diniz, who lost the battle for
control?
Diniz, 75, is universally recognized as the aggressive
dealmaker who masterminded Pão de Açúcar's rise. And while Diniz
retains the title of chairman, his weight in strategic
decision-making will almost certainly diminish after Casino
confirmed last week its own people would make up most
of Pão de Açúcar's board.
Casino also ousted Diniz from its board this month, the
clearest evidence yet that the French retail giant is keen to
run Pão de Açúcar as it sees fit.
The pressure is now on Casino to show that it can deliver
results in Brazil - a critical growth market, but one with
tough, deep-pocketed competition and thinning prospects for
major acquisitions.
"Pão de Açúcar is one of those personality-driven
companies," said Flávio Barros, a fund manager for Grau Gestão
de Ativos in São Paulo. "What's coming next is a bit clouded."
So far investors seem to be giving Casino Chief Executive
Jean-Charles Naouri the benefit of the doubt, driving up stocks
for both Casino and Pão de Açúcar this year.
Brazil is already Casino's second largest market after
France and a key pillar of the group's expansion into emerging
economies at a time of muted European growth. In June, Casino is
set to formalize its control over Pão de Açúcar when Naouri
becomes chairman of the retailer's holding company.
"The key doubt investors have is whether the company will
continue to perform after the handover of control," said Daniela
Bretthauer, head of equity research for Raymond James &
Associates in Brazil. "In theory, that should be the case."
Pão de Açúcar's share price reflects expectations of more
ambitious takeovers ahead, analysts say. The stocks' forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 20 is nearly double the average of
top rivals, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
But some investors are worried that Casino could put the
Brazilian retailer on auto-pilot to pursue aggressive growth
elsewhere in Latin America.
"Casino will have to continue pushing for expansion in
Brazil, otherwise it could lose current market leadership to
Carrefour and Wal-Mart," said Carlos Hernandez, an analyst at
London-based research firm Planet Retail.
Chile's Cencosud is also gaining ground with eight
takeovers in Brazil in five years and plans to raise over $1.5
billion with a share sale to finance its aggressive growth
strategy.
Pão de Açúcar executives say they are still integrating
major 2010 acquisitions in home furnishing and appliances under
its Viavarejo unit, but they have not ruled out more
takeovers. Management set a gross sales target this year above 8
percent growth, well below expansion of 46 percent last year and
38 percent in 2010.
Naouri has said Casino's plan for Pão de Açúcar, at least in
the near future, is to extend the current management's strategy
of accelerating so-called organic growth of existing operations.
Casino and Pão de Açúcar spokesmen declined further comment
on the company's strategy. Diniz and Naouri were not available
for interviews.
RESTLESS COMPETITOR
Both sides are still smarting after a battle last year for
control of Pão de Açúcar that captivated investors on both sides
of the Atlantic.
Diniz tried to engineer a merger with the Brazilian
operation of competing French retailer Carrefour in a
deal that would have cemented Pão de Açúcar's dominance in
Brazil but opened the company to Casino's arch-rival.
After paying a control premium for Pão de Açúcar shares
since coming to its rescue in 1999, Casino's Naouri took the
proposal as a betrayal, threatening legal action and tightening
his company's grip on the Brazilian retailer.
With relations soured between Diniz and Naouri, their camps
have discussed alternatives to the shareholder agreement they
signed in 2005 that would now allow them to part ways.
Scenarios under discussion have included splitting Pão de
Açúcar between its food retail and Viavarejo operations, giving
Diniz more say in deal making or even freeing him from a
non-compete clause. Sources apprised of the negotiations say
they have not reached an agreement, but they do not rule one out
before the handover process starts on June 22.
Diniz is a bare-knuckled competitor who was willing to
shatter relations with four of five siblings in the 1990s to
gain control of the company his father founded.
Under the current shareholder agreement, Diniz has the right
to remain chairman of Pão de Açúcar. Analysts say that, if Diniz
does depart, it could raise the risk of losing the Pão de Açúcar
executives he put in place. Casino says it is happy with
management, including Chief Executive Enéas Pestana.
FOCUS ON COLOMBIA
Some investors believe Casino may be more content with solid
organic growth in Brazil. That would allow it to keep down Pão
de Açúcar's debts, bolstering Casino's balance sheet while it
drives acquisitions through other holdings in the region.
"The period of consolidation through acquisitions in Brazil
is a bit past ... It's going to be very much organic growth in
Brazil," said a French analyst, who asked not to be named to be
able to discuss Casino's strategy more freely.
Analysts say there may be a few targets for Pão de Açúcar in
the cash-and-carry segment where it has focused investments.
Casino has been quick to seize takeover opportunities when
it fits with the company's priorities, such as buying
Carrefour's hypermarkets in Thailand in 2010.
Casino's priority for expansion in the region appears to be
Colombian unit Almacenes Exito, the country's No. 1
retailer with nearly $900 million in cash, much of it earmarked
for local and international expansion.
Already, Casino has sold its majority stakes in Uruguay's
Disco Group supermarkets to Exito, rather than Pão de Açúcar,
turning the Colombian unit into its "platform for growth in
Hispanic Latin America."