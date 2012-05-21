After control fight, can Casino thrive in Brazil?

* French retailer to take reins in Brazil next month * Handoff to sideline dealmaking Chairman Abílio Diniz * Risks increase of Diniz departure, strategic shift * Casino may drive regional takeovers through Colombia unit By Brad Haynes and Dominique Vidalon SAO PAULO/PARIS, May 21 After more than a decade of legal maneuvering that culminated in a bitter boardroom fight, France's Casino is finally taking control of Brazil's biggest retailer, Pão de Açúcar. The question on investors' minds: Can Pão de Açúcar continue its impressive recent growth with the French now calling the shots, rather than its longtime Brazilian chairman Abílio Diniz, who lost the battle for control? Diniz, 75, is universally recognized as the aggressive dealmaker who masterminded Pão de Açúcar's rise. And while Diniz retains the title of chairman, his weight in strategic decision-making will almost certainly diminish after Casino confirmed last week its own people would make up most of Pão de Açúcar's board. Casino also ousted Diniz from its board this month, the clearest evidence yet that the French retail giant is keen to run Pão de Açúcar as it sees fit. The pressure is now on Casino to show that it can deliver results in Brazil - a critical growth market, but one with tough, deep-pocketed competition and thinning prospects for major acquisitions. "Pão de Açúcar is one of those personality-driven companies," said Flávio Barros, a fund manager for Grau Gestão de Ativos in São Paulo. "What's coming next is a bit clouded." So far investors seem to be giving Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri the benefit of the doubt, driving up stocks for both Casino and Pão de Açúcar this year. Brazil is already Casino's second largest market after France and a key pillar of the group's expansion into emerging economies at a time of muted European growth. In June, Casino is set to formalize its control over Pão de Açúcar when Naouri becomes chairman of the retailer's holding company. "The key doubt investors have is whether the company will continue to perform after the handover of control," said Daniela Bretthauer, head of equity research for Raymond James & Associates in Brazil. "In theory, that should be the case." Pão de Açúcar's share price reflects expectations of more ambitious takeovers ahead, analysts say. The stocks' forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20 is nearly double the average of top rivals, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. But some investors are worried that Casino could put the Brazilian retailer on auto-pilot to pursue aggressive growth elsewhere in Latin America. "Casino will have to continue pushing for expansion in Brazil, otherwise it could lose current market leadership to Carrefour and Wal-Mart," said Carlos Hernandez, an analyst at London-based research firm Planet Retail. Chile's Cencosud is also gaining ground with eight takeovers in Brazil in five years and plans to raise over $1.5 billion with a share sale to finance its aggressive growth strategy. Pão de Açúcar executives say they are still integrating major 2010 acquisitions in home furnishing and appliances under its Viavarejo unit, but they have not ruled out more takeovers. Management set a gross sales target this year above 8 percent growth, well below expansion of 46 percent last year and 38 percent in 2010. Naouri has said Casino's plan for Pão de Açúcar, at least in the near future, is to extend the current management's strategy of accelerating so-called organic growth of existing operations. Casino and Pão de Açúcar spokesmen declined further comment on the company's strategy. Diniz and Naouri were not available for interviews. RESTLESS COMPETITOR Both sides are still smarting after a battle last year for control of Pão de Açúcar that captivated investors on both sides of the Atlantic. Diniz tried to engineer a merger with the Brazilian operation of competing French retailer Carrefour in a deal that would have cemented Pão de Açúcar's dominance in Brazil but opened the company to Casino's arch-rival. After paying a control premium for Pão de Açúcar shares since coming to its rescue in 1999, Casino's Naouri took the proposal as a betrayal, threatening legal action and tightening his company's grip on the Brazilian retailer. With relations soured between Diniz and Naouri, their camps have discussed alternatives to the shareholder agreement they signed in 2005 that would now allow them to part ways. Scenarios under discussion have included splitting Pão de Açúcar between its food retail and Viavarejo operations, giving Diniz more say in deal making or even freeing him from a non-compete clause. Sources apprised of the negotiations say they have not reached an agreement, but they do not rule one out before the handover process starts on June 22. Diniz is a bare-knuckled competitor who was willing to shatter relations with four of five siblings in the 1990s to gain control of the company his father founded. Under the current shareholder agreement, Diniz has the right to remain chairman of Pão de Açúcar. Analysts say that, if Diniz does depart, it could raise the risk of losing the Pão de Açúcar executives he put in place. Casino says it is happy with management, including Chief Executive Enéas Pestana. FOCUS ON COLOMBIA Some investors believe Casino may be more content with solid organic growth in Brazil. That would allow it to keep down Pão de Açúcar's debts, bolstering Casino's balance sheet while it drives acquisitions through other holdings in the region. "The period of consolidation through acquisitions in Brazil is a bit past ... It's going to be very much organic growth in Brazil," said a French analyst, who asked not to be named to be able to discuss Casino's strategy more freely. Analysts say there may be a few targets for Pão de Açúcar in the cash-and-carry segment where it has focused investments. Casino has been quick to seize takeover opportunities when it fits with the company's priorities, such as buying Carrefour's hypermarkets in Thailand in 2010. Casino's priority for expansion in the region appears to be Colombian unit Almacenes Exito, the country's No. 1 retailer with nearly $900 million in cash, much of it earmarked for local and international expansion. Already, Casino has sold its majority stakes in Uruguay's Disco Group supermarkets to Exito, rather than Pão de Açúcar, turning the Colombian unit into its "platform for growth in Hispanic Latin America."