Casino keeps goals for French profits, cash flow growth

PARIS, March 9 French retailer Casino
on Wednesday confirmed its profit growth and cash flow goals for
France this year as weakness in recession-hit Brazil and the
cost of price cuts in France helped set 2015 operating profit
back 35 percent.
Casino, trying to address concerns over its balance-sheet
and under fire from investment firm Muddy Waters, said it would
use proceeds from its disposal plan to reduce debt.
It kept its dividend unchanged at 3.12 euros per share.
Operating income was 1.446 billion euros ($1.59 billion)
down from 2.231 billion in 2014, in line with analysts
expectations of 1.45 billion euros.
Casino said that for French operations in 2016 it was
targeting earnings before interest, tax depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around 900 million euros, trading
profit of more than 500 million euros, and free cash flow of at
least 200 million euros after financial expense and dividend
payments.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
